PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $255.71

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.71 and last traded at $252.97, with a volume of 69965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Get PayPal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.