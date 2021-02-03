PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

