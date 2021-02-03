Paytomat Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $64,829.56 and $3,716.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00139351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00243335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061685 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

