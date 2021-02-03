Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTON opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,110.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

