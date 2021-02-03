Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

PEI stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

