PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,795.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

