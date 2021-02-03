Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $66.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

