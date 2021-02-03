Peoples Bank OH Acquires 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of -565.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

