Peoples Bank OH Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $271.65. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

