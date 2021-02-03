Peoples Bank OH Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

