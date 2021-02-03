Peoples Bank OH Has $700,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.37. 35,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $359.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

