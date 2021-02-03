PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

