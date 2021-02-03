PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 314,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 119,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.