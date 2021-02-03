Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 4,219,409 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VYNE opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,343,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

