Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Up 6.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.20. 1,575,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 790,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.05% of Peridot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

