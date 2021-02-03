Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,235.35 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 786.85, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,045.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

