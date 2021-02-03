Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 511 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,369,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.