Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.