Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,099 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,451 shares of company stock worth $14,854,376 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

