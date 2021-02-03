Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Rocket Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

