Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

