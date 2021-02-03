Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,030,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $74.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77.

