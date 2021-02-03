Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,336 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.