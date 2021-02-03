Permit Capital LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 124,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

