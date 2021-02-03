Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45,282.00

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45,282.00 and traded as low as $44,850.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $45,000.00, with a volume of 10,566 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is £452.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £452.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 43 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 51 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, with a total value of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

