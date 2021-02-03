PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

