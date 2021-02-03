PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $516.07 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

