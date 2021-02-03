PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 147,444 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

