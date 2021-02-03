PGGM Investments Invests $12.20 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 315,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

