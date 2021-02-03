PGGM Investments Invests $6.46 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average is $198.53.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.