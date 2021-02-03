PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

