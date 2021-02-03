PGGM Investments Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 212,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,946 shares of company stock worth $1,387,293. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

