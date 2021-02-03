Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) vs. Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Financial Survey

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharos Energy and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharos Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 38.44%. Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Pharos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharos Energy and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharos Energy and Capstone Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining $418.66 million 2.17 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Pharos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstone Mining.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.