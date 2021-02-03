PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

