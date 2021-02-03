Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

