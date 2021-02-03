Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.50. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,849 shares.

The company has a market cap of £132.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

