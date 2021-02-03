Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $3.64. Phunware shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 274,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phunware stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Phunware worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

