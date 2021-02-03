PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Trading Up 6.5%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 152,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 181,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

