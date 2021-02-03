Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.76. Pilbara Minerals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 712,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

