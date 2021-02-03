Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,034. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

