PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

PHK opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

