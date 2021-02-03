PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PKO stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

