Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,557. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,561,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

