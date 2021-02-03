Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.65

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.65 and last traded at $192.52, with a volume of 99644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.00.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

