Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

