Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,991. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

