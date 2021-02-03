Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

