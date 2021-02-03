Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Merchants by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Merchants by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $6,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.