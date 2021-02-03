Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NVRO opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

