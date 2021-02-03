Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

